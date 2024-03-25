Andrew Napolitano to Newsmax: Little Hope for Delay in Trump Hush Money Case

Former judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's hush money case in New York likely will proceed to trial without delay.

Trump's legal team previously asked the judge presiding over the case to delay the trial or dismiss the charges, arguing that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office failed to provide more than 170,000 documents in a timely manner.

"That's a lot of documents that came from the federal government because … the federal prosecutors in lower Manhattan investigated this very same series of events four years ago and decided not to prosecute, and Alvin Bragg asked them for a copy of their files," Napolitano said on "National Report."

He added that Bragg's office "sat on that request for two years" and "delivered their files last week. Bragg says, quite properly, 'It's 110,000 pages. We don't know what's in here, Judge, we need to adjourn the trial. The trial was originally scheduled for today.' The defense said, 'Yeah, we don't want a 30-day adjournment; we want a 90-day adjournment.'"

Napolitano continued: "The judge gave them 30 days. In those 30 days, the prosecutors and defense counsel reviewed the documents, the defense counsel said nothing, the prosecutor said, 'There's nothing here. We're ready to resume the trial,' the judge says, 'OK, come in on Monday morning, today, now, and I'll fix a new trial date.'"

Napolitano predicted that when the judge arrives in court, the defense and prosecution "will argue over who's ready, who's not ready, and when the trial will start."

Later on Monday, the judge presiding over the trial set a starting date of April 15, declining the defense's request for another delay and ruling that Bragg's office "is not at fault for the late production of documents from the U.S. attorney's office."

