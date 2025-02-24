Napolitano to Newsmax: Patel, Bongino Bring Unequaled Constitutional Respect to the FBI

Judge Andrew Napolitano praised FBI officials Kash Patel and Dan Bongino for their commitment to constitutional rights and suggested they should take up the Biden investigation during an appearance Monday on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Speaking on concerns over investigations into President Joe Biden and his family, Napolitano addressed the assertion of House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., that multiple agencies had been told to halt their inquiries.

"Listen, the president, if he's being investigated — unless you're Donald Trump and it's the first term and you can't interfere with it — can basically tell them, forget about it," Napolitano said. "You know what? The investigation should be picked up by Kash Patel or Dan Bongino and see what evidence they can develop."

Napolitano emphasized that while Comer plays a vital oversight role, law enforcement agencies can take legal action when warranted.

"Again, not Jim Comer, and I have great respect for him, as I said before, but the FBI can seek indictments. The FBI presents all this evidence to a DOJ prosecutor who presents it to a grand jury who gets indictments," he explained.

When asked about the investigative potential of Patel and Bongino, Napolitano offered strong praise for their adherence to constitutional principles.

"They are respectful of the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, and the Fourth Amendment — free speech, the right to bear arms and privacy," he said. "We haven't had that in the FBI... not in your lifetime or mine."

