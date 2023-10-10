Napolitano & Burnett to Newsmax: 'Strange Things Happen After Terrorist Attacks'

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano and business and political commentator John Burnett told Newsmax on Tuesday that "strange things happen after terrorist attacks," like the attack on Israel over the weekend by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"You remember what it was like living in New York City right after 9/11," Napolitano said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "The police clamped down on everything, surveillance increased. The government flexes its muscles in wartime, for better or for worse. Hopefully those muscles are not flexed as well in times of peace."

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said the United States "has Israel's back" and will ensure that Israel can "defend itself." He also said that U.S. law enforcement agencies were taking steps to thwart any domestic threats that may emerge following Hamas' attack.

Napolitano said that the president "is making a statement that he has to make."

"He's reinforcing the longstanding – generations-long, going back to the creation of Israel – bond between Israel and the United States," he said. "The question is what aid does Israel need from the United States, and how quickly can they get it?"

"The president has a lot of tools available to him," he added. "If it's cash, he has to go to Congress. If it's military equipment – American military equipment used by American soldiers – all he has to do is make a phone call."

Burnett said he was worried about the temperature of the situation, given the protests in the streets of New York City and at Harvard University, where students blamed Israel for the Hamas attack.

"We already see the protests," he said. "Not just here in New York City, but on college campuses and throughout this nation and throughout the world. So, we don't know how things are going to go. At least, in New York City, I can say New York's finest will do the best job to protect, not only the Jewish people, but everyone. However, we need to make sure that we message correctly, that we're not going to back down, especially given the fact that several Americans we know have been killed, possibly kidnapped, or yet to be accounted for."

"So, we have American interests to protect, not just our allies," he continued. "I don't call Israel an ally – I call them friends. To protect our friends, as well as seek out and make sure that we protect the Americans and do whatever we can to abolish Hamas."

