Napolitano to Newsmax: Israel Must Be 'Proportional' in Gaza to Avoid 'War Crimes'

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that Israel must be "proportional" in how it responds to Hamas in Gaza to avoid being charged with war crimes as it prepares for a ground offensive.

"Israel is in danger of commentators and officials at the International Criminal Court, the people who monitor this stuff and occasionally prosecute it, of being a characterized as participating in war crimes," Napolitano said during "Wake Up America." "Israel, under international law, has to use proportionality. They really can't displace or kill one million people in order to target a few thousand. Their real problem is the hostages. In order to extricate the hostages, they have to be surgical because they don't want to harm the hostages. They want to get the hostages out. That's their first goal. Their second goal is to kill as many Hamas fighters as they can."

As an example, Napolitano used an instance of Hamas targets inside of a mosque with innocent civilians.

"So, if, for example, there's a Hamas person praying in a mosque with 50 others, they can't destroy the mosque," he said. "But if Hamas is meeting in the basement of the mosque and the mosque is being used to mask Hamas, then they can destroy the mosque, and if innocents are killed, they are what's called 'collateral damage.' But it's when Israel, or any government, not just Israel, intends to, or is indifferent about, killing innocent civilians that the argument for war crimes is relevant."

The Associated Press reported Oct. 13 that both sides are being accused of war crimes in the fighting there that started with a Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,300 Israelis and others, including at least 29 Americans.

The report said that a United Nations commission is "collecting evidence of war crimes committed by all sides" in the conflict.

Some 1,300 Palestinians, including members of Hamas have also been killed by Israel since the attacks.

"Intentional targeting of civilians and civilian objects without a military necessary reason to do so is a war crime, period," David Crane, an American international law expert and the founding chief prosecutor of the United Nations' Special Court for Sierra Leone told the AP. "And that's a standard that both sides are held to under international law."

Napolitano said, however, that it is the media that sets the tone and narrative about when war crimes are discussed.

"We live in media-generated society," he said. "The media controls the message."

