Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Biden 'Off The Wall' If He Advised Defiance

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday President Joe Biden would be "off the wall" if he advised his son Hunter Biden to defy a congressional subpoena.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition Dec. 13 regarding its impeachment inquiry into the president. Hunter Biden, who wanted a public hearing, showed up on Capitol Hill that day and held a news conference saying why he wouldn't testify.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre then said in a briefing later that day the president "was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say." It prompted House Republicans to request any correspondence between the president and his son, and his son's legal team.

"Congress has the absolute right to look at the communications between Joe Biden and his son," Napolitano told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "I happen to think Joe Biden would have been really off the wall if he advised his son to show up at the congressional hearing and then not go in the building and hold a press conference outside the building. That's ridiculous."

Napolitano said it was a mistake for Hunter Biden to defy the subpoena because all he had to do was attend the hearing and plead the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

"We all know he has the Fifth Amendment right," Napolitano said. "He should have shown up, taken the oath [on the Bible], answered the question as to who he was, and then assert the Fifth Amendment.

"But to show up at the building and thumb your nose at the Congress, rip into the Congress way the way he did, If the president was behind that, the Congress has the right to find out about it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com