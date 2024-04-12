Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Responsibility of Parents to Protect Kids

Former Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday that if it was up to him, he would dismiss a lawsuit filed by two tribal nations against social media companies blaming them for the high rates of suicide among Native American youth.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the parent companies of Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube and Google by the Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota and the Menominee Indian Tribe in Wisconsin.

The tribes say social media companies create dangerous features that lead to teens becoming addicted, often leading to deadly consequences. Seattle Public Schools filed a similar lawsuit last year. Google told the Associated Press the allegations were "simply not true," while Snap Inc. said it provides an alternative to a feed of online content.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide among Native Americans increased 20% from 2015 to 2020.

Napolitano, appearing on National Report, acknowledged that children are being harmed and addicted by social media, but that it comes down to parental responsibility.

"The world is filled with people trying to transfer their responsibility to somebody else," Napolitano said. "It is the responsibility of the parents to guard what the children see. It is not the responsibility of social media. In my court, this case would be dismissed."

