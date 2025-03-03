Napolitano to Newsmax: Dems Wrong for Bringing Frivolous Case Against Trump

Judge Andrew Napolitano criticized the Democratic Party for suing over a recent executive order from President Donald Trump, telling Newsmax on Monday that this was the most frivolous case so far brought against the president this term.

The suit says Trump violated federal election law by exercising too much power over the independent Federal Election Commission, and giving the president more control not only over the FEC, but also over other such traditionally independent agencies as the National Labor Relations Board and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," the senior judicial analyst said that "I don't think there is a case there. First of all, the Democratic Party doesn't have standing, because it can't show that it was "uniquely harmed, not a harm shared by many, many other people."

Napolitano emphasized that "the Democratic Party really can't show that ... this is really the most nonsensical suit against" Trump. The judge said that some of the suits against the president in the first six weeks of his second term "have merit, [but] this has no merit whatsoever."

However, Napolitano said that in another lawsuit, a federal judge was correct in ruling that Trump has limited power to fire the head of the Office of Special Counsel, an independent watchdog agency.

District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled over the weekend that Trump's dismissal of Hampton Dellinger, chief of the Office of Special Counsel, was "unlawful."

Napolitano explained that the Office of Special Counsel was "established by Congress for the purpose of protecting whistleblowers suing other parts of the executive branch when they discriminate against employees of the executive branch and representing those employees."

Dellinger was appointed by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate for a five-year term.

Napolitano stressed that "the statute says that he can only be fired for misconduct in office, "and not just because another president doesn't think he will carry out the president's agenda."

Napolitano added that since Judge Jackson made this ruling permanent after previously issuing a temporary injunction, the government now has an automatic right to appeal.

But Napolitano stressed that the question is, "Did Judge Jackson properly read the statute? I think she did. I think President Trump is stuck with this guy. I also wouldn't worry about it. It's not really a policy-making job. If it were a policy-making job, this would be a fight worth happening."

