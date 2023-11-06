Napolitano to Newsmax: FBI 'Not Concerned' About Pro-Palestinian Protests

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that top brass at the FBI were not concerned about the behavior of pro-Palestinian protesters at a demonstration in Washington, D.C., over the weekend because they share a political agenda.

"The FBI has been politicized," Napolitano said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "It has a political agenda. It arrests who it thinks will further that agenda. We haven't seen prosecutions as vigorous, as rigorous, and as aggressive for low-level crimes as we've seen on Jan. 6 because that was an agenda contrary to the FBI."

"I don't know what these FBI agents – it's actually management, it's not the agents – I don't know what FBI management thinks about the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but they certainly weren't concerned about orderly behavior of the protesters outside the White House because these people tried to scale the fence," he continued. "I don't think they meant the president any harm, but scaling the fence outside the White House is a felony, and everybody who tries it and gets caught gets arrested and gets prosecuted – except yesterday."

Thousands of protesters gathered Saturday for a pro-Palestinian rally in Washington, D.C., demanding a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas and slamming President Joe Biden for his support of Israel in the aftermath of the surprise Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas that killed more than 1,400 Israelis.

A New York Post journalist reportedly posted video on X showing protesters pounding on the gate of the White House's northwest entrance with what was reported to be red paint.

The Washington Times reported that amid the scenes of defacing statues and shaking the White House gate, just one person was arrested during the demonstration.

D.C.'s Metropolitan Police told the Times that a man was arrested for destroying property in the 700 block of 17th Street Northwest.

According to authorities, the suspect defaced a McDonald's with spray-painted graffiti and broke one of the restaurant's windows.

The alleged vandalism reportedly occurred near the city's Lafayette Square, where videos of protesters damaging statues of President Andrew Jackson and the Marquis de Lafayette were taken.

"The Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations, and other events every year, and we support and facilitate people safely and peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest," acting Chief Pamela Smith said in a statement on Saturday.

