Napolitano to Newsmax: Willis and Wade Will Be Removed

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday that he thinks the judge in Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference case against former President Donald Trump will rule against her remaining on the case.

"I think he's going to remove Ms. Willis and Mr. [prosecutor Nathan] Wade from the case because I don't think they were candid to him about their relationship," Napolitano said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "Lawyers do not come into a courtroom expecting to have to tell the judge about their personal relationships, least of all the prosecutors, but her poor judgment got her into this position. Best thing she can do — I'm going to look right in the camera — withdraw yourself from the case. That's the best thing she can do."

Willis and Wade have admitted to having an improper romantic relationship and lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants have pushed to have them disqualified from the case, citing a conflict of interest.

But Napolitano said he doesn't think much will change for the former president and the others charged, regardless of what happens with Willis and Wade.

"Does this affect the prosecution against the former president and others?" he said. "I don't think so. She has another team ready to move in, ready to go. They're ready to try the case in October, at the height of the presidential campaign."

When asked if Judge Scott McAfee is taking his reelection campaign into consideration when deciding how to rule, Napolitano said, "I hope not."

"It's a defect in the system, in my view, when judges and prosecutors are elected," he said. "Judges should be appointed for life terms, as I was, so they don't care about the popular perception of the rulings. The judicial branch is not supposed to be popular. It's supposed to do the right thing under the Constitution, the laws and the facts as they're presented. I don't know this judge. I don't want to criticize him, but I hope and expect he will do the right thing and not concern himself for his political career."

Commenting on McAfee's demeanor during the explosive, hours-long testimony of Willis and Wade during last week's evidentiary hearing, Napolitano speculated that the judge was not comfortable with cameras in the courtroom.

"I think he was uncomfortable hearing testimony about personal, intimate relationships, and I think he was uncomfortable being on television," he said. "Get used to it! There'll be more cases."

