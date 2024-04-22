Napolitano to Newsmax: Weaknesses in Case Against Trump

As opening arguments began in former president Donald Trump's trial Monday in New York City, former judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax that there are several weaknesses in the prosecution's case the defense should exploit.

Trump arrived at a New York courthouse Monday after being accused of paying cover-up money to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Several key witnesses for the prosecution, such as Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels, have credibility issues, Napolitano said on "National Report."

"In Cohen's case, he has already been convicted of deception and went to jail for it," Napolitano said. "Trump's lawyers need to pound away at that first weakness."

The case against Trump is a complex, white-collar matter that federal prosecutors declined to prosecute, Napolitano noted.

"They didn't think a jury would accept a prosecution based on these statutes," Napolitano said. "This is not a bank robbery that when you see the robber running out of the bank with the mask on and the satchel of cash, you know he did something wrong."

Napolitano said the defense should also remind jurors of the general injustice of trying a former president and current presumptive Republican nominee for president during a general election campaign.

"He's not an ordinary defendant," Napolitano said. "Is it wise to do this trial against this defendant?"

