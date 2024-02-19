Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Ruling Profound Injustice

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that the recent ruling on former president Donald Trump's civil fraud trial was "a profound injustice" and should be reversed upon appeal.

Judge Arthur Engoron levied a $355 million fine after deciding that Trump, The Trump Organization, top executives, and his adult sons are liable for fraud.

"Whether you like Trump or don't like him, it's a profound injustice what was done to him, and I think it will be reversed on appeal. But not tomorrow," Napolitano said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Napolitano pointed out that with every passing day, the massive fine increases under a 9 percent compounding interest rate and cautioned that any attempt from Trump's lawyers to appeal will be a long wait.

"If they [the court] want to be nice about it and they say, we'll let you file the appeal ... three years before the appeal will be heard because he's got to get in line with all the other appeals that are ahead of him."

Trump's first line of defense will be to challenge Judge Engoron's definition of fraud.

