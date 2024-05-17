Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Jury Must Decide If 'Liars Tell the Truth'

Andrew Napolitano on Friday told Newsmax that the jury in former President Donald Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York City must decide if "liars tell the truth" after testimony by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Cohen testified again in Trump's trial this week about alleged payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records related to the payments made to Daniels and has pleaded not guilty.

Napolitano, a former judge, appeared on "Wake Up America," and was asked if Michael Cohen is a credible witness.

"The government has to take their witnesses as they find them," Napolitano said, "and often … the witnesses are guilty of more than the defendant who is … on trial, even if you believe everything the government says."

Napolitano added that the jury must decide, "Can liars tell the truth? Because there's no question but that he is an inveterate liar. [Trump attorney] Todd Blanche went through lie after lie after lie after lie. Was there a knockout punch? No. Did he get him to walk back his testimony? No. Is there enough corroborating evidence in the documents to allow the jury to convict? I think there is."

However, Napolitano said that Blanche "did rattle Michael Cohen in a very sophisticated, highly professional cross examination."

The former judge added, "The real question" is whether Trump's legal team is "going to put their client on the stand."

Napolitano said, "Now if I were Todd Blanche and Donald Trump says to me on Monday morning, 'Put me on the stand,' I'd put some hot peppers in a sandwich at lunch to give him an upset stomach so he has to leave the courtroom so he can't go on the witness stand. Because … the last thing in the world you want is Donald Trump, unhinged, under oath on a witness stand in his own case where he's the defendant."

Napolitano added: "That's not gonna happen. They are really, really, really going to give him unanimous and strong advice. You don't need to do it. Trust us."

