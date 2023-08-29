×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew napolitano | donald trump | d.c. | trial | defense

Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Team Needs More Time in DC Case

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 07:44 PM EDT

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's legal team has not been given enough time to form an adequate defense before his trial date regarding charges he attempted to subvert the 2020 election results.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of Washington, D.C., set March 4, the day before Super Tuesday on the Republican presidential primary calendar, as the start date for Trump's trial, a date Trump said he is vigorously going to fight. Plus, the federal government turned over more than 12.5 million documents in discovery to the defense.

"The public policy of the United States of America is that criminal trials, all trials, should be resolved on the merits," Napolitano told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Can the government prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and to a moral certainty? They should not be resolved on who could read the most and who can read the fastest, so she surely should have given Trump's people more time.

"Put aside he's the former president, put aside he's running for president. Put aside [the trial date] is the day before the most important Republican primary in the whole run of them. Put all that aside, he's a criminal defendant and the government wants to take his liberty away from him. His lawyers need enough time to grasp the entirety of the government's case."

Trump was indicted by the grand jury convened by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith on Aug. 1 on four counts alleging attempts to subvert the 2020 election results. Napolitano said Trump's attorneys are going to have to assemble a team to look over the millions of documents to make sure they don't miss anything that could be exculpatory.

"Jack Smith hasn't read all of those documents and no one prosecutor has read all of those documents," Napolitano said. "The government has limitless resources. They have dozens of prosecutors and FBI agents on the case. Somehow between the two or three dozen of them, all documents have been read.

"Trump's lawyers are going to have to amass a team, usually of former FBI agents and former federal prosecutors, who know what to read and know what to look for."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano said former President Donald Trump's legal team has not been given enough time to form an adequate defense before his trial date regarding charges he attempted to subvert the 2020 election results.
andrew napolitano, donald trump, d.c., trial, defense
417
2023-44-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 07:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved