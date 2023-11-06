Napolitano to Newsmax: Judge in Trump Fraud Trial 'Unprofessional'

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump in a Manhattan courtroom, is acting in a unprofessional manner, former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday.

Engoron had several testy exchanges with Trump, admonishing the witness and banging on the table in frustration at what he considered the former president's inappropriate behavior.

"It's highly unprofessional for a judge to lose his cool," Napolitano said on "American Agenda" "It is almost unheard of for a judge to argue with a witness who is also a litigant in the case."

Napolitano said it should be remembered that the government that called Trump as "an adverse witness" — a witness they can cross examine and they are using to help them prove their case.

Napolitano said that this means "you have to expect that they're going to be some fireworks, so you tolerate some fireworks."

Napolitano also reminded Newsmax viewers that Trump has already lost the part of the case as to whether or not he committed fraud, explaining that "the judge ruled that he did. This trial is not whether or not [Trump] did it. This trial is how much money did the ... Trump organization earn because of the alleged fraud."

But Napolitano noted that Trump's defense has been to argue that the banks would not have given these loans had they thought the Trump organization was doing something nefarious.

"The banks didn't lose any money. They were paid back in full," Napolitano said. "They're not suing here, the state is suing because they don't like [the Trump organization's] bank keeping."

