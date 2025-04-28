Napolitano to Newsmax: Arrested Judge Didn't Have to Help Feds

The Milwaukee judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities was "not required to cooperate with federal law enforcement," said retired jurist Andrew Napolitano.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan is accused of escorting a man and his lawyer out of her courtroom through the jury door last week after learning that immigration authorities were seeking his arrest. The man was taken into custody outside the courthouse after agents chased him on foot.

President Donald Trump's administration has accused state and local officials of interfering with his immigration enforcement priorities.

"I'll make both arguments for you," Napolitano told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"The government's argument is that as a result of what she did, this guy got out the back of the courthouse, saw the police coming, ran. They had to chase him and tackle him. It was dangerous to him, dangerous to the police, dangerous to people that were along the route, not cooperating with fellow law enforcement.

"The other argument is that she's not required to cooperate with federal law enforcement. She can't impede them, but she doesn't have to cooperate," he said.

"So the other argument made by [former New Jersey Gov.] Chris Christie is that she has immunity. And the statement she made, 'Go out this door, go out that door,' is fully within her judicial authority."

Dugan was taken into custody by the FBI on Friday morning on the courthouse grounds, according to U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Brady McCarron. She appeared briefly in federal court in Milwaukee later Friday before being released from custody. She faces charges of "concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest" and obstructing or impeding a proceeding.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

