Napolitano to Newsmax: DHS-Nadler Aide Incident a 'Nothingburger'

A Department of Homeland Security officer handcuffing one of New York Rep. Jerry Nadler's aides last Wednesday at his office ended up as a "nothingburger," says former jurist Andrew Napolitano.

"I don't know what happened in his office, and I don't know if they arrested anybody. They did not arrest her. She should not have shoved him. They shouldn't have handcuffed her. They both overreacted," Napolitano told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"It turned out they weren't [harboring rioters DHS was looking for]. They didn't arrest anybody in there, including the girl that they handcuffed. They took the cuffs off and said, you can go. I think it was a mistake that they were there. It was a mistake the way they were treated. But it has a sort of nothingburger ending. Nobody got arrested. They didn't find who they were looking for," he added.

Nadler on Monday said he will seek a congressional investigation following the incident.

DHS was "upset that some of my staff members were watching them grab immigrants emerging from an immigration court in the same building" and "invited some of the observers up to my office," Nadler told CNN.

"They then came up to the office and demanded entrance. One of my staff members said, 'You can't come in here, you need a warrant.' They said, 'No, we don't need a warrant,' which is incorrect," Nadler added.

