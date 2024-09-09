Napolitano to Newsmax: 'Slippery Slope' in Charging Shooter's Father

As the father of a school shooting suspect faces serious charges, legal experts like Judge Andrew Napolitano are warning of the potential dangers of expanding criminal liability to individuals not directly involved in violent crimes.

The recent charges against the father of a teen involved in the Apalachee High School shooting have sparked debate over how far legal responsibility should be extended in cases involving gun violence, CBS News reported.

Colin Gray, 54, is facing multiple charges, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, for allegedly allowing his son access to the weapon used in the deadly attack. His 14-year-old son, Colt Gray, has been charged with felony murder for the deaths of four students.

In a Monday appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Senior Judicial Analyst Napolitano raised concerns about the legal implications of prosecuting individuals not directly involved in the crime.

"The problem here is, was the father guilty of a conscious, willful act to harm these children, or was the father just dumb, stupid, and negligent?" Napolitano questioned. He suggested that while Colin Gray may have acted irresponsibly, the charges against him raise questions about where legal culpability ends.

"The government has decided they want to prosecute him for crimes as great as those committed by the son, when, of course, he didn't pull the trigger. He gave the gun to somebody to whom he shouldn't have given it," Napolitano explained, emphasizing that Gray's actions, while reckless, did not directly result in the shooting. "It's a slippery slope," he warned.

Napolitano cautioned that extending criminal liability to individuals only tangentially connected to the crime could have far-reaching consequences.

"Should they stop at the father? What about the school, which had plenty of notification that this kid was violent?" he asked, suggesting that institutions or individuals with indirect roles could potentially be drawn into legal responsibility under similar reasoning. "Should they prosecute the principal of the school for not arming the teachers and administrators who could have stopped this kid?"

His comments highlight the tension between holding people accountable for negligence and drawing the line between poor judgment and criminal behavior. Napolitano pointed out, "When you start prosecuting others who weren't directly involved in the crime, you're on a slippery slope, and where does that stop?"

"So, was that [the father's act] an act of recklessness, of negligence — or was it a crime? Napolitano asked rhetorically.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com