Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Cassidy Hutchinson Testimony Political Nonsense

Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that members of the Democrat-led House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, including former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., should be ashamed for hiding or deleting information that ran counter to their narrative regarding former President Donald Trump's culpability.

A report released Monday by House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight Chair Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., found the select committee "promoted hearsay and cherry-picked information to promote its political goal – to legislatively prosecute former President Donald Trump." Cheney, a fierce critic of Trump, was among two Republicans on the committee.

"Cheney should be ashamed of herself, as should everybody on that Jan. 6 committee," Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Donald Trump's comments about the political orientation and political goals of the committee are bearing fruit because they're now turning out to be true."

A star witness of the Jan. 6 committee was Cassidy Hutchinson, a White House aide who gave a sensational account of Trump lunging for the steering wheel of the presidential limousine following his speech at the Ellipse to veer toward the Capitol. Hutchinson testified she was told the account by Anthony Ornato, the White House deputy chief of staff for operations. But Loudermilk's report showed that her account was never corroborated by a White House staffer.

"This stuff about whether or not he grabbed the steering wheel and the eyewitnesses say he didn't, but a person not even there, Hutchinson, said she heard that he did, that's obviously not going to come into court [for Trump's election interference cases]. This is all political claptrap and political nonsense.

"If Cassidy Hutchinson were to be put on the witness stand … she wouldn't even be able to testify because it's just hearsay. The eyewitness Ornato, the Secret Service agent who was there in the car, said yeah, the president wanted to go to Capitol Hill. Yeah, the president was unhappy when we said it's too dangerous. But he was in the backseat. He couldn't have reached the steering wheel even if he wanted to."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com