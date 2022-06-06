Andrew Giuliani to Newsmax: Poll Numbers Climbing With Grassroots Focus

Andrew Giuliani, who had been considered a long shot in New York's gubernatorial race, has pulled ahead of the pack in at least one major poll, and he told Newsmax on Monday that's because he's been building his grassroots base since announcing his candidacy a little over a year ago.

"We've got to be careful with polling and believing everything that's in there, but I think more than anything for us, it's a matter of [whether] we can get out the vote," Giuliani, a political advisor and son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

New York pollster John Zogby, reporting the "stunning new findings" in a Unite NY/John Zogby Strategies poll, said Giuliani's lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., is widening for the GOP nomination.

Giuliani is also ahead of 2014 nominee Rob Astorino and upstate millionaire Harry Wilson, other contenders in the June 28 primary, the poll noted.

Giuliani said Monday several debates are coming up, including one in a few weeks on Newsmax.

"I've said, 'Hey, look, we have 22 days; let's do 21 debates,' " Giuliani said. "I want to make this about as many New Yorkers as possible."

President Donald Trump has yet to endorse a candidate, but he is holding a fundraiser next week for Giuliani, also a former Newsmax host.

Giuliani said he doesn't expect Trump to endorse anyone, but "he has talked a lot to me, I would say, probably once a week privately about the race, where it's going, given us great advice. It's not just a matter of working four years for him in the White House, but he's been kind of like in like an uncle to me for the last 25 years."

The winner of the primary will face off against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after his resignation. Giuliani said he thinks Hochul is "very vulnerable" considering the state's crime rates, the arrest of her first major appointee, and several other issues.

Giuliani also said he thinks there will be a "June surprise" with the primary being just a few weeks away.

However, he said he's also being followed by members of the "legacy outlets."

"A New York Times reporter was following us this weekend. I told him that, 'You remind me more of Pravada than you do a free press right now because you are so tilted on one side,'" said Giuliani. "I don't mind tough questions, but just make sure they're fair on both sides of the aisle."

When Giuliani started his campaign, the main issue was Cuomo and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Giuliani told Newsmax that now, the concerns are about high prices, particularly with gas.

"I drove up and back from Rochester this week, and I have to tell you, it probably costs $500 to fill up our campaign car going back and forth," he said. "New Yorkers are going to have to choose this winner between filling their fridge and heating their apartments."

