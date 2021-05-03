Andrew Giuliani to Newsmax TV: Raid on Father 'Goes Right to the Top'

The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani goes "right to the top of the White House," featuring a president going after the lawyer of his "political adversary," according to Andrew Giuliani on Newsmax TV.

"When Joe Biden says, 'I didn't know about it,' I don't buy that," Andrew Giuliani told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "I'm sorry, Greg. This is the same guy who plagiarized. This is the same guy who's continually lied to the American people.

"He may be president of the United States, and I certainly respect the presidency, but I do not respect his word."

The son of Rudy Giuliani noted the entire Hunter Biden laptop controversy is "motive" for President Joe Biden to send his Justice Department on his "political adversary."

"He certainly has motive to see this out," Andrew Giuliani told host Greg Kelly. "And so I'm just putting two and two together, seeing the way the Justice Department and the media's treated this, and I think this goes right to the top of the White House."

The media and Democrats have long been united in searching for wrongdoing with Trump and any and all of his associates, seeking damaging headlines even if they find nothing, Andrew Giuliani added.

"You've seen the trend on this: They want to make the headlines as salacious as possible, and they will end up taking poor sources in order to do that, with poor information," Andrew Giuliani said.

"I don't know if this is more the fault of the Justice Department or the media, but they certainly seem to be in cahoots on this, and that is a problem for anybody who believes in an independent press and an independent Department of Justice."

Raiding an attorney of the president is un-American, he continued.

"This is what happens in third world countries, Greg," Andrew Giuliani said. "This is not what happens in the United States of America.

"This is them going after a political adversary. Look, my father has very damning information on Hunter Biden and the fact that the FBI came and took two cell phones, they took an iPad, and they were about to take a hard drive.

"As soon as they found out it was Hunter Biden's, I mean, they left. They left that thing alone like it had the China virus. It was amazing, like, I don't know what the hell they're thinking."

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the former New York City mayor, is weighing a run for governor of New York against embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He has yet to make an official decision on announcing his campaign, however.

"I'll tell you what, I'll let you know in a week," he told Kelly on Monday night.

"Hearing how New Yorkers want change now more than ever, it certainly inspires me. So what I'll say is I'm closer to 'yes' than I ever have been before."