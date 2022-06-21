Key Newsmax Debate Moments: Giuliani Says Make NY 'Best Fracking State' in US

If you missed Tuesday night's New York GOP gubernatorial primary debate that aired live on Newsmax, you missed a good one.

We recap some of the most notable moments, outside those barbs exchanged with polling leader Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., before the Tuesday, June 28 final vote.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, dropped one of the most memorial lines of the night with his "best fracking state" in the country remark on energy production in the struggling blue state.

"We're going to absolutely make sure we tap into the Marcellus Shale and make sure we can actually make New York the best fracking state in the country again," Giuliani said, making a play on words with famous four-letter word.

The candidates were all Second Amendment supporters.

"Those with the Second Amendment rights they're not the problem: The criminals are the problem," Rob Astorino poignantly noted.

Zeldin, like all four of the candidates, noted crime and inflation that have done in New York State under Democrat leadership have put even Democrats at a breaking point.

"Right now, we have one-party rule," Zeldin said. "[Democrat Gov.] Kathy Hochul is going to get fired Nov. 8. I'm looking forward to removing her from this office. One-party rule: They want to next ban all gas hookups on new construction statewide. I care about the future of the state. I am all in on this rescue mission to save our state.

"People out who are paying attention or scared for the future of this state," Zeldin added later in his closing statement. "They're hitting their breaking point. They want to back a winner, and they will when they vote for me next Tuesday and in November fire Kathy Hochul."

Harry Wilson, who apologized for being a "pro-choice" Republican to boos from the crowd, has some strong moments, too.

"The fact that we lead the nation out migration is a symptom of a broken state, our highest taxes, crime rate, all that drives that out migration, and it is a slow death spiral," Wilson said. "When I talk about my tax cut of 20% for income and property taxes, the way we pay for that is I will cut at least $25 billion in spending from the state budget."

Wilson also noted he tragically lost an extend family member recent to a criminal out due to Democrats' soft-on-crime policies.

"Just 10 days ago, as I shared on the debate stage a couple debates ago, I had an extended family member killed by someone out on cashless bail," Wilson said in a gut-wrenching moment. "We need to think about victims, not criminals. That is what criminal justice is all about."

Zeldin also shared the story of how his daughters, born prematurely, survived and are now vibrant high school girls – bringing attention to the life in the womb debate that underlies the nationwide abortion debate.

"They thought that she wasn't gonna make it, but through the miracles of modern medicine, the power of prayer, their will to live, these girls are doing great," Zeldin said. "They're finishing 10th grade, they're turning 16, in honors classes, getting better grades that I did when I was their age.

"Thank God they had the ability to be born to survive and thrive. We need to respect and protect life."

