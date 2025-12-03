Rep. Garbarino to Newsmax: 1st Homeland Security Hearing Targets Attacks on Police

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he will use his first full hearing as the panel's new leader to spotlight rising violence against law enforcement, arguing the issue has become urgent and widespread across local, state, and federal agencies.

The hearing, scheduled for later this morning, will feature nongovernment witnesses and focus on recent increases in attacks on officers nationwide, including incidents involving federal immigration agents as well as municipal police and sheriffs, Garbarino said in an interview with Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"That's why it's my first hearing," Garbarino said. "We have to focus on this increase of attacks on our law enforcement. These guys are doing their jobs. These men and women are out there protecting our country."

Garbarino said he expects testimony will include data showing a sharp rise in assaults against law enforcement over the past several years, describing the trend as "across the board" and not limited to any one agency or region.

He said the committee's goal is to elevate the threat environment facing officers and frame it as a homeland security concern.

The New York Republican also said the hearing is intended to examine what he described as a climate of inflammatory political rhetoric that, he argues, is contributing to hostility toward law enforcement and emboldening attackers.

He pointed to recent high-profile incidents and threats against officers as evidence the violence is not isolated.

Garbarino, who has emphasized the committee's broad jurisdiction over domestic threats, said his initial agenda as chairman will prioritize protections for personnel who "are out there enforcing the law" and "following the laws that are on the books."

The hearing comes amid heightened security concerns for officers and ongoing public debate over immigration enforcement and policing.

Committee aides said the session is expected to include testimony from law enforcement representatives and experts on trends in threats and violence.

Garbarino said he hopes the hearing will help drive policy changes and underscore a message of support for officers.

"These men and women are out there protecting our country," he said.

