Rep. Garbarino to Newsmax: Crime Worse Under Dems' Policies

Crime is getting worse every week in New York City and across the state because of the bad policies of Gov. Kathy Hochul and her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, along with the Democrat-controlled New York Legislature, Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Thursday.

"They started these bail reform policies, and now New York residents are paying for them by facing tougher crime and higher crime in our communities," the Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "People are scared, and the Democrats in control are doing nothing to fix it right now."

Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams attempted to downplay the violent acts that have been happening on the city's subways, commenting that "we’re dealing with the perception of fear," but there are 3.5 million people a day using the subways, so an average of six crime a day is giving the perception that the mass transit system is out of control, reports the New York Post.

"That statement is ridiculous," said Garbarino. "There are so many people in the city that need to get to and from work, and not just residents of the city, but constituents of mine that are traveling every day from Long Island, that need they able to feel that they can take the subway safely."

He noted that he recently was on the subway and observed that other people waiting for trains had their backs up against a wall because they were afraid of being pushed onto the train tracks.

Meanwhile, GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's numbers are climbing and Garbarino said he's excited about the prospect of potentially seeing a Republican in charge in Albany.

"He is talking about crime and how he's going to fix it," while Democrats are talking about "the old issues that are not on the top of anybody's minds," he said. "The focus right now needs to be on fixing New York's failed pro-criminal crime policies and Lee Zeldin's the guy who's going to do it. We need him to win. I just don't hope he wins. We need him to win."

Garbarino on Thursday also said he's shocked that New York City is spending so much money on a "tent" center for migrants that include meals, video games, and even laundry services.

"I have a record number of veterans and homeless population on Long Island that nobody's doing anything to address," said Garbarino. They're not focusing on New York state citizens and residents' housing before they're doing this.

"It really upsets me, and it upsets a lot of my constituents because the ones who are paying taxes need to be prioritized."

