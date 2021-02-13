Rep. Andrew Garbarino to Newsmax TV: Cuomo Crime Worse Than Cover Up

Usually the cover up is worse than the crime, but not in the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo hiding nursing home COVID-19 deaths to avoid scrutiny, according to Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., on Newsmax TV.

"They only released the information because the attorney general of New York state said that they were lying," Garbarino told "Saturday Report" about Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa's revelations this week. "This is just complete – you know when you say the cover up is worst than the crime – the cover up is pretty bad here, but the crime is 15,000 New York residents, senior citizens, died.

"I don't think the cover up is worse than the crime, but the cover up might be what gets him here."

DeRosa has reportedly come out and admitted the governor's staff subvert New York state legislature and Freedom of Information Act requests to avert scrutiny from the Trump administration Justice Department.

"Last year they showed complete disdain for the legislature, and now this year you see that it was a complete cover up," Garbarino, who was in the New York state assembly last year, told host Carl Higbie.

"Melissa DeRosa is one of the smartest people in Albany. She didn't say this by mistake. She didn't make this admission by mistake. She knows, now with the Biden White House, the DOJ's probably not going to look at this.

"This is a huge, huge issue."

With the late revelations from DeRosa, the Justice Department would be remiss not to look into this now, according Garbarino.

"He has a very tight circle, Gov. Cuomo; she is at the center of that circle," Garbarino said. "I think her statement to the Democratic legislature – it wasn't even both sides; it wasn't Republicans and the Democrats; it was only two Democrats in a conference call – I have a feeling heads will roll in Albany.

"They're circling the wagons. This is a huge issue. DOJ has to look into it now.