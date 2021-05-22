Andrew Giuliani to Newsmax: 'Cuomos Only Serve Themselves'

The latest Gov. Andrew Cuomo news shows the Cuomo family cares about one thing above all: the Cuomo family, New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani warned on Newsmax.

Recent reports have shown Gov. Cuomo securing exclusive access to COVID-19 testing for his family during the pandemic and CNN's Chris Cuomo, his younger brother, advising him on his response to sexual harassment allegations, despite a serious conflict of interest as a primetime CNN host.

"This is just a perfect example of the connection between CNN and leftists in the news and the Democratic Party," Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, told "Saturday Report." "I mean, it just happens that this is a Cuomo-Cuomo connection.

"We're seeing more and more that the Cuomos only serve themselves," Andrew Giuliani added to host Carl Higbie. "They're not worried about serving the viewers of CNN and giving him actually real investigative journalism, and Andrew Cuomo certainly is not worried about serving the 19.5. million New Yorkers in our great state."

Giuliani has officially announced a campaign to be the next governor of New York, setting up a potential marquee-family matchup between his and the Cuomos, whose father Mario also served as longtime governor of New York.

Despite all the scandals embroiling Gov. Cuomo, the nursing home mandate that required longterm care facilities to take in COVID-19 patients is the one that is the most egregious, Giuliani told Higbie.

"I'm waiting for one apology, and it's from Andrew Cuomo for the 15,000 senior citizens that have died because of his executive order and because of his ego," Giuliani said. "That's really the apology that I'm waiting for."

The media, as evidenced by his own brother's admission about advising him to cover up the embarrassing sexual misconduct allegations, just is not holding the Cuomos accountable, Giuliani added.

"It's absolutely absurd and the fact of the media doesn't even really pretend to care about this," Giuliani said, noting the hypocrisy and self-dealing of the exclusive COVID-19 testing reports.

"He literally was using state resources in order to test his family before anybody else got [tested], so they really do think that it's them and then everybody else."

