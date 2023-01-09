Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: FBI Must Answer to Oversight Committee

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday he is eager to begin work on the House Oversight Committee and holding "three-letter agencies" such as the FBI accountable for allegedly infringing on the rights of Americans.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the incoming chair of the Oversight Committee, told Newsmax last month he wants the FBI's top brass to be hauled in front of Congress to answer for colluding with Twitter and Big Tech to censor certain types of speech. Clyde told "American Agenda" he wants to get to the bottom of the story.

"We're going to have a phenomenal opportunity to bring clarity to exactly what these three-letter agencies are doing to the American people to restore the First Amendment like it has not been restored in a while," Clyde said. "The people's voice can be heard and now our constituents can be better represented.

"It's all part of holding the government accountable and that's so, so important and absolutely necessary for a properly functioning government, a constitutional republic."

Clyde, who worked on the Homeland Security Committee in the previous Congress, also mentioned President Joe Biden's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. Clyde said Americans need more than just pictures of the president at the border.

"This is not the real deal of what's going on, and he needs to see that," Clyde said. "This [was] a photo-op and that's not what we need. We need real policy changes. We in Congress are going to do that."

Clyde said there will be a House vote on a plan for the southern border within the first three quarters of this year.

"I'm really excited about that," he said. "But the president could fix this. This is the president's debacle. It's his crisis. He created it with his executive orders, and he needs to see it firsthand, not a whitewashed photo-op."

