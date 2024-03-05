Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Super Tuesday Will Bury Haley Campaign

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley bucked calls from Republicans nationwide to end her longshot quest for the Republican presidential nomination after she lost her home state's primary Feb. 24 to Donald Trump by 20.3 percentage points.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Haley's campaign will be finished after Super Tuesday, when 35% of Republican delegates are up for grabs across 15 states.

"Nikki Haley, back when we had the South Carolina primary and she lost by 20 points, that basically put the nail in her coffin," Clyde, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, told "American Agenda." "I think her coffin is going to be buried today on Super Tuesday.

"We're going to have our Republican candidate and it's going to be President Trump, and I'm looking forward to his leadership on the issues, especially relating to the southern border."

Clyde, whose home state's primary isn't until March 12, said the situation at the southern border, where millions of illegal immigrants have crossed in President Joe Biden's three-plus years in office, is the No. 1 issue facing Americans.

"How many more American citizens have to be murdered by illegal aliens or be killed by fentanyl for President Biden to close the border?" Clyde said. "We have H.R. 2 [Secure the Border Act] already over at the Senate, so they need to be acting on that. We need to be attaching H.R. 2 to every funding measure that we send across to the Senate. That's what Congress needs to solve this issue.

"The president needs to act upon the authority that he currently has because he has all the authority he needs to do everything on the southern border. But he's doing nothing, and he's doing that intentionally because he wants the invasion on our southern border."

