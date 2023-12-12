Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Prioritize Southern Border Before Ukraine

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., expressed concerns Tuesday on Newsmax about the Biden administration's approach to the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need to focus on securing the U.S. southern border.

Clyde told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" about the absence of a clear strategy to win the war in Ukraine, asserting, "You're exactly right; there's still no plan to win this [Ukraine] war. And you know what the Biden administration should be concentrating on is our southern border."

Clyde underscored his priorities, stating, "That's the invasion that really matters to this country a whole lot more than anything else, you know, here, this gentleman President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's, coming asking with his hand out for money. No. We should be spending on our own country before we spend on another country."

When asked about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, Clyde dismissed it as a mere threat, saying, "No, I think that's just a threat from [Defense Secretary] Lloyd Austin. You know, I don't think we're going to be sending troops over there anytime soon. At least we better not be, not without authorization from the United States Congress."

Clyde reiterated the need to address the situation at the southern border, emphasizing policy correction and law enforcement. He expressed concern over the influx of illegal immigrants, stating, "I mean, we should be sending money, well, actually, we should be correcting the policy, and we should be enforcing the law at our southern border to stop the invasion at our southern border."

Regarding security risks, Clyde said, "And in that number, we know that at least 300 have been on the terrorist watch list. And 1.8 million of what we call ‘gotaways’ known ‘gotaways.’ We don't even know who they are or what they're carrying. You know what their purpose is, you know? Are they a terrorist cell coming from the Middle East? You know, to do to us what Hamas did to the Israelis? I mean, no, absolutely not."

Concluding his remarks, Clyde aligned with the host's stance on foreign aid, stating, "Not a dime for Ukraine until we fix our southern border with actual metrics that make a difference that we can quantify, that our border is sealed, and our border is secure."

