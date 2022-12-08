Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Border Crisis 'Self-Inflicted Wound'

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that the southern border crisis is a "100% self-inflicted wound by the Biden administration."

"I think he is fully responsible for all the lawlessness at the border, and that means the drugs — the thousands upon thousands of pounds of fentanyl coming in, the 100,000-plus American citizens that have died because of drug overdoses — this is all a self-inflicted wound by the Biden administration," Clyde said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"It is completely mismanaged and a complete failure of leadership by President Biden. It's inexcusable. It's unacceptable, which is why we certainly need to change."

Biden has frequently caught flak from Republicans for not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to witness the migrant surge. Before leaving to visit Arizona, Biden was asked if he planned to visit the border.

"There are more important things going on," Biden said, according to the Washington Examiner.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics showed that 230,678 migrant encounters occurred in October.

Clyde on Thursday also commented on the potential repeal of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the military.

"In that bill [the National Defense Authorization Act], you do have a vaccine mandate revocation, but the problem is it only goes half the way," he said. "There needs to be a restoration of those service members who have been ejected from the military because of the vaccine mandate.

"It has done tremendous damage to our recruiting, to our morale, to our fighting forces, to our readiness. The easiest way to get that readiness back is to bring back the already trained members that the vaccine mandate threw out of the service, and this NDAA does not do that, so it doesn't go as far as it should go."

The military has run into a recruiting crisis in the past year, partly because fewer Americans are qualified to serve and more are are uninterested in serving, in part due to the vaccine mandate.

Pointing primarily to obesity and minor legal violations, such as marijuana use, one Pentagon study found that only 23% of young Americans would be eligible to serve, Military.com reported.