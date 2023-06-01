×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew clyde | newsmax | debt agreement | irs

Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Debt Agreement 'a Really Bad Bill'

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 02:57 PM EDT

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that the bipartisan debt agreement will increase "spending to infinity and beyond," describing it as "a really bad bill."

Clyde said on "National Report" that "when I saw on this particular bill that there was an unlimited debt ceiling increase, and to date, there is no actual amount. So basically, it's spending to infinity and beyond. That right there told me that this is starting out to be a really bad bill."

He later said that the agreement is "going to balloon our debt tremendously. Estimates are a minimum of $4 trillion. I think it's going to be a lot higher than that. This is a bad deal for all Americans."

The congressman also pushed back against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who touted that Republicans rescinded about $1.4 billion of the $80 billion previously allocated to the IRS. McCarthy also said that President Joe Biden "has zero" additional IRS agents despite Democrats pushing for an added 87,000.

Clyde said, "And then when you have the rescission of $1.4 billion from the IRS when the IRS got $79 billion … and they got it immediately, it's an advanced appropriation. So, taking $1.4 billion from the IRS basically does nothing whatsoever."

He went on to say that Biden "has zero" additional agents "because they just haven't hired them yet. It's not that they can't, what we did did nothing to them. That advanced appropriation's good until 2031. They could spend all $78 billion right now if they wanted to. And they could hire 85,000 IRS agents right now. They just haven't got to it yet."

Clyde added, "So, yeah, none have been hired yet, but they will be."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that the bipartisan debt agreement will increase "spending to infinity and beyond," describing it as "a really bad bill."
andrew clyde, newsmax, debt agreement, irs
332
2023-57-01
Thursday, 01 June 2023 02:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved