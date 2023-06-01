Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Debt Agreement 'a Really Bad Bill'

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that the bipartisan debt agreement will increase "spending to infinity and beyond," describing it as "a really bad bill."

Clyde said on "National Report" that "when I saw on this particular bill that there was an unlimited debt ceiling increase, and to date, there is no actual amount. So basically, it's spending to infinity and beyond. That right there told me that this is starting out to be a really bad bill."

He later said that the agreement is "going to balloon our debt tremendously. Estimates are a minimum of $4 trillion. I think it's going to be a lot higher than that. This is a bad deal for all Americans."

The congressman also pushed back against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who touted that Republicans rescinded about $1.4 billion of the $80 billion previously allocated to the IRS. McCarthy also said that President Joe Biden "has zero" additional IRS agents despite Democrats pushing for an added 87,000.

Clyde said, "And then when you have the rescission of $1.4 billion from the IRS when the IRS got $79 billion … and they got it immediately, it's an advanced appropriation. So, taking $1.4 billion from the IRS basically does nothing whatsoever."

He went on to say that Biden "has zero" additional agents "because they just haven't hired them yet. It's not that they can't, what we did did nothing to them. That advanced appropriation's good until 2031. They could spend all $78 billion right now if they wanted to. And they could hire 85,000 IRS agents right now. They just haven't got to it yet."

Clyde added, "So, yeah, none have been hired yet, but they will be."

