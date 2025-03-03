Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Congress Backs Trump on Ukraine, Mexico Policies

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said Monday on Newsmax that Congress will stand with President Donald Trump on policies concerning Ukraine and the U.S.-Mexico border, emphasizing a focus on national security and curbing drug cartels.

Speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Clyde said Trump's approach prioritizes peace abroad and security at home.

"I think Congress will stand with President Trump. I certainly stand with President Trump," Clyde said. "I mean, he's the great negotiator. The 'Art of the Deal.' You know, President Trump in Ukraine wants peace, and he wants security for our nation on our southern border."

Clyde said the U.S. will take necessary action against drug cartels but added that Mexico should take the lead in securing its own territory.

"So if we have to take on the cartels, we're going to take on the cartels," Clyde said. "But it should be the Mexican government's responsibility to take on the cartels and keep their side of the border safe, and we'll keep our side of the border safe."

Clyde's comments followed reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Mexico's top military officials that if the country did not address government collusion with drug cartels, the U.S. military would consider unilateral action.

"Well, I say, you better listen to our Secretary of Defense, and you better listen to our president of the United States because he will do everything within his power to protect the American people," Clyde said.

"We had over 100,000 American citizens every solitary year die from drug overdoses. Seventy percent of those are from synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, flooding across our southern border. And that's going to stop."

Clyde credited the Trump administration with significantly reducing illegal border crossings and said similar action would be taken to combat drug trafficking.

"We have basically stopped the illegal invasion of illegal aliens coming across our border. What was, you know, 4,000 or 5,000, 6,000 a day [is] now down to under 200," he said. "We're going to stop the drug trade, too. And if it means that we have to go after those bad actors in other countries, I believe we'll do it. And we should be able to do it, too."

"I would hope the Mexican government would take a cue on that and take care of it themselves first," he said.

