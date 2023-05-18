×
Tags: andrew clyde | fbi | whistleblower | corruption | budget

Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Must Purge FBI Leadership

By    |   Thursday, 18 May 2023 07:06 PM EDT

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday there is a culture of corruption within the FBI and its leadership needs to be replaced, adding the only way the agency will get the message is through funding reductions.

Clyde told "American Agenda" he watched testimony earlier in the day from three FBI whistleblowers in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government about the retribution they experienced for coming forward with statements on several issues.

"The testimony that I saw was chilling," Clyde said. "It was very heartbreaking. It was difficult to watch. You can definitely tell that there is a culture of corruption in the leadership of the FBI, and that has to be purged."

Clyde, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said it seems the FBI listens only when funding for its budget is at stake.

"[With] many of the three-letter agencies here in Washington, D.C., it seems the only thing they listen to is money," Clyde said. "Being on the appropriations subcommittee for the Justice Department, I think that's something we are going to look at.

"The FBI definitely has to have a course correction, and the only thing that's going to do it is a funding reduction."

Thursday, 18 May 2023 07:06 PM
