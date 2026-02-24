Rep. Andrew Clyde to Newsmax: Trump to Outline Vision in SOTU

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday he expects President Donald Trump to "lay out for us his vision for the future" in the State of the Union.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" with co-hosts Sharla McBride and Ike Wingate, Clyde said the address will highlight what he called a dramatic national turnaround under Trump's leadership, from border security to inflation and America's standing abroad.

"Tonight is all about the president and the state of our union," Clyde said. "It is stronger, it is safer, it is more prosperous. And we as a nation are more respected — actually, we're feared on the world stage because of President Trump."

Clyde contrasted Trump's record with that of former President Joe Biden, pointing to inflation that peaked at 9% during the Biden administration and has since fallen to around 2.4%.

"This is a phenomenal turnaround by President Trump from the previous administration," he said, also citing what he described as a now-secure southern border and renewed economic growth.

The Georgia Republican said he expects Trump to spotlight the SAVE America Act, legislation House Republicans have passed that would require proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote in federal elections. The bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

"I'm hopeful that the president will look directly at the senators, especially Sen. John Thune, and say, bring this piece of legislation up for debate," Clyde said.

Clyde argued the measure reflects broad public support for election integrity.

"Over 80% of Americans agree that photo ID is proper and correct in order to vote in this country. And you have to be a citizen as well," he said, framing the issue as protecting lawful voters from being "disenfranchised" by non-citizens.

Beyond election integrity, Clyde predicted Trump would address ongoing battles over Department of Homeland Security funding amid a partial government shutdown.

He accused Democrats of using the funding fight as a "smokescreen" and warned that delays would hurt frontline agencies.

"All the Democrats are doing by delaying or refusing to vote for this funding is they're hurting the Coast Guard, they're hurting the Secret Service, they're hurting FEMA," Clyde said.

He also pointed to air traffic controllers and TSA agents who could be affected if funding lapses continue.

On border enforcement, Clyde defended increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement included in the GOP's "One Big Beautiful Bill," saying it ensures ICE can operate effectively for the remainder of Trump's term.

With tariffs, Iran tensions, and fiscal battles also looming, Clyde said Trump's address will reassure Americans that his administration is focused on security, prosperity, and restoring American strength — themes he believes will define the president's path forward.

