Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: GOP Once Opposed to Trump Will Work With Him

By    |   Tuesday, 14 May 2024 08:55 PM EDT

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republican lawmakers who were opposed to Donald Trump during his presidency likely will be more willing to work with the former president should he defeat President Joe Biden in November.

"Those folks that are well-connected in the Republican Party that were potentially against the president are now with him," Clyde told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "I think it is so important. President Biden has been so bad that they really don't have a choice, in my opinion, but it is my choice to be with him because I think he's the right president. He is the person who has shown us how to fight and how to literally bring our conservative agenda forward and save this nation."

The Republican majority in the House is razor-thin following the retirement of several lawmakers, including former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the expulsion of Rep. George Santos of New York. Clyde said it is crucial for the GOP to retain its majority in November, especially if Trump wins the White House.

"It's so critical that we retain the House," Clyde said. "We have to do that. If we don't [and] we get a Trump presidency [and] we have a Democrat House, it will be impeachment, after impeachment, after impeachment to try and destroy his conservative, America-first agenda, and we can't allow that to happen.

"I think we've got a good chance [to retake] the Senate, too."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 08:55 PM
