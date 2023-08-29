Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Amendments Will End Trump Prosecutions

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday he has two amendments for an appropriations bill to defund the prosecution efforts against former President Donald Trump.

If enacted, his proposals would defund special counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' prosecutions.

Clyde tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that his "plan does have a shot."

"We have not taken the Justice Department's bill up in committee yet. I am on that committee, so I have the right to introduce an amendment to that committee, and I think when we do this amendment — that I will introduce — it will defund any federal prosecution of a presidential candidate prior to the November '24 election.

"Also, a second amendment that I'm going to be adding to that is to defund any state or local prosecution — any federal money from going to that office if they decide to prosecute a presidential candidate prior to the 2024 election," he adds. "And if we can do this, then I think it'll work."

The two proposed amendments to the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill directly affects funding to the Justice Department.

