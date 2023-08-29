×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew clyde | amendments | house | 2024 election | prosecution | donald trump | doj

Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Amendments Will End Trump Prosecutions

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 09:36 PM EDT

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday he has two amendments for an appropriations bill to defund the prosecution efforts against former President Donald Trump.

If enacted, his proposals would defund special counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' prosecutions.

Clyde tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that his "plan does have a shot."

"We have not taken the Justice Department's bill up in committee yet. I am on that committee, so I have the right to introduce an amendment to that committee, and I think when we do this amendment — that I will introduce — it will defund any federal prosecution of a presidential candidate prior to the November '24 election.

"Also, a second amendment that I'm going to be adding to that is to defund any state or local prosecution — any federal money from going to that office if they decide to prosecute a presidential candidate prior to the 2024 election," he adds. "And if we can do this, then I think it'll work."

The two proposed amendments to the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill directly affects funding to the Justice Department.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday he has two amendments for an appropriations bill to defund the prosecution efforts against former President Donald Trump.
andrew clyde, amendments, house, 2024 election, prosecution, donald trump, doj, funding
240
2023-36-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 09:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved