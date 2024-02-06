Rep. Andrew Clyde to Newsmax: 'Look Forward' to Voting to Impeach Mayorkas

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax Tuesday that he is looking forward to voting to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas because of the damage he has done to the U.S. through his “intentional violation of the law.”

During an appearance on Newsmax’s “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE,” Clyde said that Mayorkas’ impeachment will “absolutely” pass the House “if it’s up to me.”

“As soon as the vote is called, I look forward to going down there and casting my ballot to impeach Secretary Mayorkas because he has intentionally violated the law,” Clyde said. “People say that well, this is Biden's decision. Well, Secretary Mayorkas has followed that and embraced that. He has done more damage to this country through his not just mishandling, but his intentional violation of the law than I think any secretary in the history in my lifetime.”

When asked how the impeachment process works for a Cabinet member, Clyde said, “I think we go through the same thing” as when a president is impeached.

“Once we impeach him in the House, then it goes over to the Senate for the trial, and they'll have the trial in the Senate and then the Senate will have to vote,” he said. “It's a higher threshold in the Senate for the vote – two-thirds – in order to impeach. That means there's gonna be a number of Democrats that are gonna have to vote for it.”

“Now, they may not, but you know what? Joe Biden’s poll numbers are in the tank right now, the very bottom of the tank, and so maybe he needs a scapegoat,” Clyde continued. “Maybe Secretary Mayorkas is going to be that scapegoat. We don't know. We don't know what the Senate is actually going to do, but I'll tell you that he needs to be impeached and he needs to be convicted and he needs to be removed.”

Mayorkas may have been the administration official to implement the White House border policy, but “the border is strictly under Biden’s control,” Clyde said.

“He [Biden] has total authority right now to end catch and release,” he said. “He could completely seal every solitary illegal alien from coming across that border. He has that authority. It's in the United States code. President Trump used it in his administration very effectively; Biden could right now. So, I think Biden’s still going to own this, regardless of what happens to Mayorkas.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com