Mo. AG Bailey to Newsmax: Planned Parenthood a 'Cult of Death'

Missouri GOP Attorney General Andrew Bailey, in an interview with Newsmax on Saturday, accused Planned Parenthood of being a "cult of death and destruction" and detailed a state investigation into transgender clinics, alleging gender mutilation and child abuse.

Bailey stated during his appearance on "America Right Now," "Make no mistake about it. Planned Parenthood is a cult of death and destruction. They want to harm women and harm children more than they want to help any health care patient, and that's the evidence that we've uncovered in our lawsuits against them."

Bailey revealed that a whistleblower in February 2023 made specific and credible allegations about gender mutilation and child abuse at a transgender clinic in St. Louis, prompting the investigation.

Bailey emphasized that Planned Parenthood demonstrates significant resistance to oversight or transparency efforts.

"You know, for an organization that claims to be about patient health care, they sure do resist any kind of oversight or transparency," he said.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer in St. Louis authorized Bailey to obtain Planned Parenthood's records on Thursday regarding transgender care under Missouri's consumer protection statute, bypassing federal regulations like HIPAA.

Planned Parenthood criticized the decision, labeling Bailey's investigation a "sham" and warning of the systematic dismantling of transgender health care. Richard Muniz, the group's local interim president, assured patients that their medical records would not be disclosed and vowed to protect their rights to privacy and health care. Planned Parenthood stated, "We won't back down" as it considers legal options.

"We launched an investigation and uncovered a shadowy and clandestine network of these clinics operating across the state of Missouri to include Planned Parenthood ... That's what this is about: transparency and accountability and ensuring that there are guardrails to protect kids," Bailey said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com