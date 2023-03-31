Mo. AG Bailey to Newsmax: Trump Indictment 'Undermines Rule of Law'

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Newsmax Friday that the Manhattan grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump "undermines the rule of law," which is something every American should be concerned about.

"It's significant because it's complete and utter garbage," Bailey said during an appearance on Newsmax’s "National Report." "I stand with President Trump on this issue. I come from a prosecutor's office, and this is a legally specious attack on a former president. We see a Soros-backed prosecutor weaponizing the criminal justice system for political gain and that undermines the rule of law."

"Everyone across America should be concerned about this," he continued. "Attorneys are supposed to apply facts to the law to determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence to support a claim. But what's going on here is the Soros-backed district attorney is contorting the law to try to capture facts and that's just not right.

"It's legally wrong, and I would say that this prosecutor has some serious liability. Attorneys have an ethical obligation not to bring frivolous claims, and that's what this looks like to me."

Bailey said that in America the "rules of the game" used to matter more than "the players and the outcomes."

"But the left has jettisoned that approach, and the left is now willing to use any legal institution at their disposal to attack conservatives and attack anyone that they politically disagree with," he said. "Again, that undermines the rule of law, and we should all be concerned about that. It's a betrayal of our American values and our American heritage."

The Missouri attorney general also mentioned the case jointly brought by his state and Louisiana against the federal government for colluding with Big Tech, describing it as "the most important First Amendment suit in a generation."

"This story is exactly like the one we talked about previously, where the left has jettisoned this idea that the rules of the game matter more than the outcomes and more than the players," he said. "They’re abusing institutions, legal institutions of the federal government, to silence conservative voices, to silence speech they disagree with and it should scare everybody."

"This is Orwellian," he continued. "Traditionally, the remedy for disfavored speech in the United States of America has been counter speech, not government censorship.

"None of your viewers would tolerate it if they got on their cellphones tonight, and their cellphone company muted their conversation any time they said something the cellphone company didn't like. That's essentially what Big Tech social media censorship is. But this case proves something much more sinister, something much, much more pernicious, and that's that the censorship was at the behest of the federal government, going all the way to the top of the White House."