WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew ansbro | derek floyd | firefighter | migrants | nyfd

Leader of NYC Firefighter Group to Newsmax: Help Family of Fallen Comrade

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 11:18 AM EDT

Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association of New York City told Newsmax, his organization is actively involved is raising money to help the family of dead firefighter Derek Floyd.

He made his comments Tuesday on ”Wake Up America.

Floyd died of a heart attack just months after being fired as part of Mayor Eric Adams' budget cuts to create funding for the city's migrant crisis, leaving his family to struggle financially and without insurance.

He passed away April 15. Floyd left behind a wife and two young children.

Ansbro added that Floyd was just shy of vesting additional medical benefits for his family and more than $600,000 worth of death benefits when he was fired. At least two GoFundMe pages have been set up to aid his family. One, set up by friends of the family, has raised $75,285, and another by Ansbro's organization has raised nearly $12,000.

“Unfortunately, Derek was let down by the leaders of New York City as he was laid off just weeks before Christmas to pay for NYC's ongoing migrant situation. He then suffered a fatal heart attack earlier this month, an absolutely devastating situation,” said a statement on the Uniformed Firefighters' page.

“Had Derek's employment continued with the FDNY, he would have been entitled to death benefits and insurance worth over $600,000; now they are left with nothing.”

Ansbro added: “We set up a GoFundMe page for the family. We're hoping that people will be able to assist them. Anything would help out greatly.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association of New York City told Newsmax, his organization is actively involved is raising money to help the family of dead firefighter Derek Floyd.He made his comments Tuesday on "Wake Up America."Floyd died of a...
andrew ansbro, derek floyd, firefighter, migrants, nyfd
306
2024-18-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 11:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved