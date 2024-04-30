Leader of NYC Firefighter Group to Newsmax: Help Family of Fallen Comrade

Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association of New York City told Newsmax, his organization is actively involved is raising money to help the family of dead firefighter Derek Floyd.

He made his comments Tuesday on ”Wake Up America.”

Floyd died of a heart attack just months after being fired as part of Mayor Eric Adams' budget cuts to create funding for the city's migrant crisis, leaving his family to struggle financially and without insurance.

He passed away April 15. Floyd left behind a wife and two young children.

Ansbro added that Floyd was just shy of vesting additional medical benefits for his family and more than $600,000 worth of death benefits when he was fired. At least two GoFundMe pages have been set up to aid his family. One, set up by friends of the family, has raised $75,285, and another by Ansbro's organization has raised nearly $12,000.

“Unfortunately, Derek was let down by the leaders of New York City as he was laid off just weeks before Christmas to pay for NYC's ongoing migrant situation. He then suffered a fatal heart attack earlier this month, an absolutely devastating situation,” said a statement on the Uniformed Firefighters' page.

“Had Derek's employment continued with the FDNY, he would have been entitled to death benefits and insurance worth over $600,000; now they are left with nothing.”

Ansbro added: “We set up a GoFundMe page for the family. We're hoping that people will be able to assist them. Anything would help out greatly.”

