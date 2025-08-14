Amir Ohana to Newsmax: Put Palestinian State in Paris, London

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana issued a rebuke to Western leaders pushing for the recognition of a Palestinian state, telling Newsmax on Thursday that such a move would hand a major victory to Hamas terrorists and send a dangerous signal to extremists worldwide.

Speaking with Carl Higbie, host of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Ohana criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and other world leaders who have expressed support for a Palestinian state in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

"They used to say about Beirut, 'It is the Paris of the Middle East.' Now Paris looks like the Middle East of Europe," Ohana said.

"And I say to President Macron, to Prime Minister Starmer, and all of those wanting to establish a so-called Palestinian state: Put it up in London, put it up in Paris — in your countries, because we are not going to reward the atrocities of Oct. 7, which is what they do."

Ohana said Hamas praises leaders like Macron and Starmer for pushing recognition because such recognition would be seen as proof that terrorism works.

"Hamas won once they recognize a Palestinian state. This was the goal, and then Hamas won. We are not going to let that happen," he said, adding that America's opposition to such recognition — including remarks from Secretary of State Marco Rubio — is critical.

The Israeli speaker said that while there had been debate within Israel about the idea of a Palestinian state before Oct. 7, the brutal Hamas attack changed the equation.

"This is no longer the case. Following Oct. 7, everyone understands that the message gets to Hamas that you have won, and you are to be awarded for the atrocities," Ohana said. "It's a very bad message to terrorist organizations throughout the world. They get it.

"This is how you get the job done: burning, killing, murdering, raping, mutilating. This is how you get the job done. It's a very bad message to the freedom-loving world."

Ohana's comments come amid growing international pressure on Israel to move toward Palestinian statehood as part of any post-war settlement — a step he said would not only embolden Hamas but also inspire copycat attacks against democracies across the globe.

