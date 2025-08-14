Amir Ohana to Newsmax: Trump Thinks 'Outside the Box'

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana praised President Donald Trump for offering an innovative approach to resolving the conflict in Gaza, telling Newsmax on Thursday that the plan to relocate Palestinians could end the "cycle of violence" that has plagued the region.

Appearing on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Ohana lauded Trump as the first U.S. president to think beyond the traditional diplomatic playbook and present a new vision for peace.

"This is the first time ever that a president, a sitting president in the White House, is thinking outside of the box, presenting something new that has a true potential to end the cycle of violence," Ohana told Higbie, who is on special assignment in the Middle East all week. "Let them have the best lives ever elsewhere. Let us separate willingly. Willingly."

Ohana said Trump's relocation proposal — aimed at giving Palestinians the opportunity to build better lives outside Gaza — represents a realistic and humane alternative to rebuilding their lives in battered Gaza.

Trump first floated the idea of relocating the Palestinian population from the war-torn Gaza Strip at the White House in early February after meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It was reported earlier this week that Israel is in discussions with South Sudan about resettling Palestinians.

"We are very hopeful that this plan that President Trump presented could be implemented, if not fully, at least partially," Ohana added. "I think it is a great idea."

The Israeli speaker described Trump as a leader unafraid to challenge entrenched thinking and put forward rational, strategic ideas for peace.

"President Trump has these kinds of ideas outside of the box, thinking rationally," Ohana said. "He's a very smart, very clever person."

Newsmax writer Mark Swanson contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com