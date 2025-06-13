Gen. Avivi to Newsmax: 'Israel Is Fighting to Protect the Whole Western World'

IDF retired Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi told Newsmax on Friday that Israel has gone on the offensive against Iran to protect "the whole western world."

Avivi told Newsmax's "National Report" that Israeli military strikes, which began on Thursday, aimed at eliminating Iran's nuclear production capabilities, are intended to save more than just Israeli citizens. "Iran was moving fast towards the production of nine atomic bombs and thousands and thousands of ballistic missiles that not only endanger Israel, they cover all of Europe and also the U.S."

Avivi said Iran is a global threat. "So Israel is not fighting just to protect Israel. Israel is fighting to protect the whole Western world."

The retired commander said the Israeli attack sets the stage for a new balance of power in the Middle East. "And this is a really crucial, historical moment that will change completely not only the region, the whole globe," he said. "It will really enable us to move towards building a Western Israeli moderate Sunni alliance that will stabilize the region and bring security and prosperity."

Trump administration special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman for a sixth round of talks on Sunday but Avivi said there is little chance that Iran will consider any further negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com