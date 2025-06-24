IDF's Avivi to Newsmax: Ceasefire Can Hold If Iran Stops Weapons Production

As President Donald Trump called on Israel to stand down from retaliating over an Iranian violation of a tenuous U.S.-brokered ceasefire, retired Israel Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi told Newsmax Tuesday that the temporary peace can hold if Tehran stops producing weapons and arming proxies against the Jewish state.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Avivi said that Israel expects to see "no more shooting" and "no more going back to nuclear plants or producing ballistic missiles or equipping militias."

"The big issue is how do we enforce this reality in the future?" he said. "And this is something we'll have to work out together with the U.S. president."

The problem, the former IDF general said, is that "as long as we have this regime, this murderous regime" in Iran "that wants the complete destruction of the U.S. and Israel," it might decide to "move towards building again their capabilities."

"So, we have to watch closely," Avivi said. "We can have a permanent ceasefire if they don't seek nuclear weapons or massive production of ballistic missiles, or equipping proxies to attack Israel. Israel is not going to agree to any of these realities in the future. And we have to make sure that the world aligns with this, and we put harsh sanctions on any attempt to equip, again, militias or build capabilities that will endanger Israel or the world."

He also praised Trump's leadership in negotiating the temporary ceasefire, as well as the president's coordination with Israeli leadership.

"I think that President Trump has pushed a very good ceasefire," Avivi said. "Israel was able, together with the U.S., to win decisively this war in 12 days. This is a huge achievement.

"Who would have imagined that Israel will bring Iran on its knees in 12 days and reach all goals of war? But I think the president really wants to see that this happens [that] there is a ceasefire, and we are really able to say that attacking Iran was not the beginning of our war, but ending the war and moving towards a peace agreement."

Israel reportedly destroyed a radar installation near Tehran on Tuesday in response to the Iranian ceasefire violation but refrained from further strikes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Trump, Netanyahu's office said.

"I think that what President Trump wanted to make sure is that Israel doesn't retaliate too strongly and doesn't bring back again an exchange of fire that will extend further, more days," Avivi said. "We have to remember people today died in Israel. Five Israeli citizens died. There was devastation in the city of Beersheva. Israel had to retaliate, but it was done in a way that can keep the ceasefire. And now it's up to the Iranians."

