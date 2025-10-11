WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amir avivi | donald trump | israel | iran | hamas

Amir Avivi to Newsmax: Trump Shattered Iran's Axis

By    |   Saturday, 11 October 2025 06:42 PM EDT

Retired Israel Defense Forces Brigadier General Amir Avivi credited President Donald Trump's leadership for breaking what he called the Iran-led axis of power in the Middle East, saying on Newsmax Saturday that the region has entered a new era of alignment with the United States.

Speaking on "The Count," Avivi reflected on the shift in the region's balance of power.

"We have to remember where we started," he said.

"President Trump inherited from President [Joe] Biden a Middle East dominated by a Chinese, Russian, and Iranian front and a Middle East that is in war with the Iranians, controlling countries all over the Middle East with militias.

"And look where we are now," Avivi said.

"We are now in a reality where the whole Middle East is siding with the U.S., on the verge of regional and global peace agreements."

He said the defeat of Iran and the collapse of its alliance network brought about "a completely different reality."

"The people of Israel thank President Trump for his leadership and really enabling this amazing moment where 48 hostages are going to come back home," he said.

Avivi added that Israel remains determined to protect its security and enforce the terms of the latest agreement.

"Israel will still be able to defend itself and make sure that Hamas disarms," he said.

The remarks follow the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Under the first phase of the agreement, Hamas will release hostages still in captivity, while Israel will withdraw its troops to a designated line and release about 2,000 Palestinian detainees, according to reports.

