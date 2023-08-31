Red Cross to Newsmax: Florida Shelters Remain Open After Idalia

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross, Evan Peterson, told Newsmax on Thursday that the organization's emergency shelters will remain open for people in Florida who were affected by Hurricane Idalia.

Peterson said on "National Report" that Florida is "at this part right now where the sun's come out, the storm has moved out of the way, and they're really just getting a handle on what's changed since the storm passed over."

He added, "We see, obviously, the great work being done to restore power, we see a lot of people leaving their homes for the first time and just assessing their own backyard.

Peterson said that at the Red Cross "as an organization, we are beginning that process, too. We've had a lot of people, hundreds of families, staying in our evacuation shelters just to safely ride out this storm. They're at the part now where they are coming outside, they're going to be heading home. Some of them may not even be able to get back into their neighborhoods."

He continued, "Water still may be in there, there may be down power lines or trees blocking their roads. So, we're still going to keep our doors open so that if they aren't able to get back home just yet, they can come here. They have a safe place to stay, they've got food, they have water, they have people to talk to. We realized this has been an incredibly traumatic situation, so we have spiritual and emotional support care workers on site there who they can talk with as they go about processing what just happened."

