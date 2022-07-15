AmEx Whistleblower to Newsmax: Company Fabricated Racism Story, Pushed Out Loyal Employees

Nick Williams, a former award-winning employee at American Express, told Newsmax that the company fabricated a fake story accusing him of racism and then attempted to buy his silence.

"It all started in March of 2021 when myself and my three supervisors were all scapegoated by American Express, and we were pushed out the door," the whistleblower said.

During a Friday interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Williams explained that he was fired for refusing service to a Black woman who, he described, did not provide him articles of incorporation, bank statements, or utility bills.

Williams stressed that he was unaware of the woman's race, who he also alleged was being rude to him and his Black co-worker. That same colleague now holds his position.

"As American Express used these KGB tactics to create a false narrative and put its top talent on the altar of sacrifice, it took 73 days to fabricate this story," he stated.

"The moment they let me and my three supervisors go, one who was a 20-year highly-decorated veteran, they ... gave us all severance packages if we signed the release of claims," he continued. "It was a six-figure package, and I was the only one out of the four who wouldn't sign it."

The former employee also said he was told federal regulators, including the Internal Revenue Service, are "all over" American Express for telling employees to drive up the price of stocks.

"Well, American Express, you have risk policies for a reason. This woman ... I didn't know she was African American. It was a time of Zoom calls, and the camera was never on," Williams declared. "But America Express said, 'You know what, we've looked. We're not approving enough African Americans.'"

