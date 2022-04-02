×
Tags: american | energy | independence | russia | oil | gas

Sen. Sullivan to Newsmax: Biden's Strategic Oil Reserve Is 'Political Window Dressing'

White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese speaks to reporters at a daily press briefing at the White House on March 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

Saturday, 02 April 2022 03:08 PM

In light of President Joe Biden's announcement on Thursday that he would be releasing 1 million barrels of oil per day to help offset the price of gas, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told Newsmax that this is no more than "political window dressing."

During his appearance on "America Right Now," Sullivan said Biden "set the fire, and now he's calling in the fire department. What do I mean by that? From day one, this administration has been focused on shutting down the production of American energy; on limiting and killing energy infrastructure ... the predictable result has been much higher prices, people losing their jobs in the energy sector, and empowering dictators like Putin ... This petroleum reserve announcement today is pure political window dressing."

But according to The Boston Globe, the White House said that "the scale of this release is unprecedented: the world has never had a release of oil reserves at this 1 million per day rate for this length of time. This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as a bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up."

Pushing back against the White House, Sullivan said he and his Republican colleagues have a "better plan ... A lot of other Republicans are for our plan," he continued. "It's looking at all of the above American energy; focusing not just on producing it here but exporting American natural gas, mining and processing critical minerals, and revising our permitting process so we can get major projects online quickly."

"It's good for the environment," he concluded. "Good for American workers. Good for our national security. They need to implement our plan now, not this Green New Deal woke stuff."

2022-08-02
Saturday, 02 April 2022 03:08 PM
