Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: UFO Sightings From 1945 to Be Investigated

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., commended, albeit skeptically, an amendment added to the National Defense Authorization Act in December that would demand the Department of Defense review historical documents regarding an alleged UFO sighting in 1945 New Mexico.

Speaking to "Prime News" Wednesday about what impact the amendment would have, Burchett says, "whistleblowers are coming forth, but the problem is when they come forward, it's in a classified briefing."

"And when congresspeople like myself are briefed in a classified setting, it means they cannot comment on it — by law — they can be arrested for that. So, I think the cover-up will continue. They're going to say they're moving ahead. But don't trust the government," the congressman added.

Later in the segment, "Prime News" spoke to Nick Pope, a former official with the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense, about the amendment, where he said:

"Well, the extraterrestrial hypothesis has not been ruled out in all of these ongoing assessments that the Pentagon are doing, and I think one of the great things about the new defense bill is that it's now mandated that the intelligence community go back to Jan. 1, 1945 and let Congress know what information they found about incidents that they've investigated, any evidence that they've recovered, including debris, which some people talk about, and anyone who was involved in any of these intelligence programs, as the congressman said, is now going to be released from their nondisclosure agreements and their secrecy odes, and they will be able to testify to Congress."

Not only will the amendment allow Congress to speak to the reality of UFOs or UAPs, but according to Christopher Mellon, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, the alien-craft might, verifiably so, already exist.

On his website, Mellon, in regard to the amendment, wrote:

"Even before this 'whistleblower' legislation was signed into law, credible individuals were providing Congress information alleging that the US government has recovered extraterrestrial technology. This process began in 2019 when I brought astrophysicist Dr. Eric Davis to Capitol Hill to meet with staff from the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees."

