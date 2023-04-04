Ameer Benno to Newsmax: Gag Order Would Violate Trump's Rights

If a gag order ends up being imposed in former President Donald Trump's case in New York City, that would affect his First Amendment rights and also be a trap that could lead to a prosecution for criminal contempt, constitutional attorney Ameer Benno told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"If there is one, where is that line where you're not allowed to speak, and then you cross over into things you can speak about," Benno told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's a little fuzzy. Still, that could be a trap snare for President Trump, if he crosses that line, to be prosecuted for criminal contempt."

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina has said there will not be a gag order in the case, Benno noted, but if there is, it would be appealed before higher courts in New York, as "it would affect anybody's First Amendment rights."

But with Trump as a presidential candidate, the free speech issue would especially be a problem, Benno said, as "it's hard to campaign when you don't really know what you're allowed to say and what you're not."

Often though, if there is a gag order in a high-profile case like Trump's, it's placed on the attorneys on both sides to keep them from trying the case in the court of public opinion, said Benno.

"Those are the reasons why gag orders are put in place," he said. "I don't know that they would apply here."

Meanwhile, Trump's arraignment Tuesday afternoon will be a quick proceeding, said Benno, as the judge will want to keep the proceedings moving along.

Trump has also hired a new attorney, Todd Blanche, described as one of the leading white-collar criminal defense attorneys in the country to join his legal team. Benno said he does not know him personally but knows of his experience, including his defense of former Trump aide Paul Manafort.

"Because of his federal experience and his state prosecutorial experience, I should say he caught the eye of President Trump, and he'll be a good complement to Joe Tacopina and Susan ​​Susan Necheles," he added.

The potential of the former president's mugshot being released has also been highly discussed, with reports saying that the photo will not be taken, even though that is a common procedure in white-collar cases.

But Benno said he finds it interesting that people who back Trump's prosecution don't want a mugshot because the photo would become "hugely iconic."

"It's going to become a rallying point for all fair-minded people who agree that the government should never be weaponized" and that the criminal justice system should not be used to target political opponents," said Benno. "They don't want the mug shots to be released."

However, he said that it would be unusual that such photos wouldn't be taken.

"In every other case, for the most part, unless you're talking about a very minor misdemeanor or less case, mugshots are taken," said Benno. "So, if we're going to apply that rule across the board evenly then there should be one here."

