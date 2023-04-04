Joe diGenova to Newsmax: DA Bragg's Press Conference 'Disgraceful'

Former U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Joe diGenova joined Newsmax Tuesday to discuss the charges against former President Donald Trump and how to possibly get rid of what host of “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Rob Schmitt called a “weak case.”

DiGenova replied that the statute of limitations is “a big issue,” and that a change of venue, since Manhattan leans far-left, should be asked for by the defense. However, diGenova doubted that the judge would grant one.

DiGenova also raised the issue of District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s press conference after the arraignment, calling it “one of the most disgraceful abuses of pretrial publicity” he had ever seen.

Bragg “violated every ABA standard on pretrial statements by a prosecutor,” diGenova said, adding that “there should be a motion filed asking that he be sanctioned and that the case be dismissed.”

DiGenova believes that the purpose of the press conference was to further poison the jury pool, saying that “the intention with that type of news conference is to harm the defendant, to present facts which predispose the jury to convict the defendant.”

